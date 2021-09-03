JFRD responds to apartment fire near Florida State College at Jacksonville

The Red Cross is helping one adults and seven children, the fire department said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight people are displaced after an apartment fire near Florida State College.

The fire happened in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartment, according to the JFRD Twitter.

Firefighters completed a search and did not find anyone inside. The fire has since been brought under control.

The fire marshal is investigating the fire, according to the JFRD.

The Red Cross is helping one adults and seven children, the fire department said.

There are no reports of any injuries from the fire.