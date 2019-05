A person was pulled from the St. Johns River and dropped off at Fire Station 39, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said a person was dropped off at Fire Station 39 located at 1408 Gator Bowl Blvd. after being pulled from the St. Johns River near Gator Bowl Boulevard.

At this time the status of the person is not known, nor is the reason for the person being in the St. Johns River.

