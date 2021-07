The crash happened in the 7000 block of 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a pedestrian crash with serious injuries in Southwest Jacksonville Thursday afternoon.

Crews say the crash happened in the 7000 block of 103rd Street. One vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in the crash.

JFRD is reporting serious injuries from the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling near the area. No other information has been released at this time.