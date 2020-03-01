The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to an apartment fire in the Moncrief area Friday.

Firefighters said that fire could be seen coming out of the apartment complex located in the 4800 block of Moncrief Road.

At 4:40 p.m. firefighters said the fire was under control and the all-clear had been given after an initial search.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said from West 36th Street until West 45th Street would be closed along Moncrief Road as firefighters work the fire.

Seek an alternate route.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to learn more.

Stay with First Coast News as this develops.