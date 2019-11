A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being pulled from a burning home in the St. Nicholas area Friday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says another person is also being evaluated for injuries.

Crews tweeted at 3 p.m. that they were responding to the 1400 block of Palmer Terrace and advised that heavy smoke was coming from the home.

JFRD has requested the fire marshal.