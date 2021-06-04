JFRD responding to commercial fire in Rolling Hills

Firefighters did a search of the building and confirmed it was clear.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a structure fire in the Rolling Hills area of Jacksonville.

The fire is happening at a commercial building in the 700 block of Memorial Park Road, according to the JFRD's Twitter page. The department first reported the fire at about 5:20 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they reported smoke coming from the building.

The fire is under control at this time. The JFRD requested the fire marshal to assist in the investigation.

