Residents in the area are urged to use caution.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews are responding to a brush fire on Main Street at Zachary Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is urging residents near the area to use caution.

Authorities have not said how big the fire is or how long it has been burning.

First Coast News will update this story as we learn more information.

This fire is now under control. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 16, 2021