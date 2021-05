No homes are threatened at this time.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews are currently working a brush fire near the Beach Haven area in Southeast Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says the fire is burning in the 4400 block of Hodges Boulevard.

Authorities have not said how large the fire is or how long it's been burning.

