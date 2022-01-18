JFRD responding to deadly crash in San Jose area

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Powers Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a crash Tuesday night in the San Jose area.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the crash happened at around 10:25 p.m. in the 7200 block of Powers Avenue near Pointe Sienna Apartment Homes.

When first responders arrived at the scene, there were two people trapped in a vehicle, JFRD said. One of the victims was extricated.

JFRD reported at least one of the victims has died from the crash but did not say if it was the person they extricated.

First Coast News will update this story as more information becomes availble.