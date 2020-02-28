Twenty-seven students were taken to the hospital for treatment Friday after they were pepper-sprayed while at Highlands Middle School, according to UF Health and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

UF Health said 19 students were taken to the main campus and 8 students were taken to the north campus. All of the students were said to be in good condition.

The Duval County Public School Board is investigating this incident and has not yet released further details.

Highlands Middle School is located on the northside of Jacksonville at 10913 Pine Estates Rd. E.

JFRD said they responded to the school after receiving reports that students had been pepper-sprayed.

A parent told First Coast News that his 12-year-old daughter was in the gym when a student sprayed the pepper spray.

First Coast News is working to learn more.