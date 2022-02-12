Several JFRD units respond to incident at former Thunderbird Motor Hotel

A First Coast News crew member reported smoke coming over the Arlington Expressway in the area.

Several Jacksonville fire units responded to the former site of the Thunderbird Hotel Saturday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m., a First Coast News crew member saw thick smoke coming over the Arlington Expressway in the area.

According to the crew member, firefighters set up chairs among the trucks parked on the Arlington Expressway Service Road, and some of the firefighters were resting.

First Coast News has not been able to confirmed what happened at the scene.

In 2019, the historic Thunderbird Motor Hotel was destroyed by a fire. The hotel opened in 1959 and hosted names like Fats Domino, Howard Keel and Walter Cronkite.