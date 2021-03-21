JFRD rescues victim from house fire in Mid-Westside

First responders took the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville firefighters rescued a person from a house fire in the Mid-Westside area of the city.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported the fire in the 1600 block of West 7th Street at 1:12 p.m. on Twitter. At the time, firefighters reported smoke showing from the home.

During a search of the home, firefighters had to rescue someone inside, according to the JFRD. First responders took the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 1:23 p.m.

Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of W 7th street...E7 advising smoke showing. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 21, 2021