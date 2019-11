The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rescued a dog from a mobile home fire in the Oceanway area Saturday morning.

Firefighters said the fire occurred around 7:35 in the 11200 block of Naomi Drive.

Two people were also taken to a local hospital as a result of the fire, JFRD said. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

JFRD said Red Cross was requested for four adults and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

