A group of ducklings are safe and back with their mother after they got trapped in a storm drain in Atlantic Beach.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department received a call from a concerned neighbor, informing them that the mama duck was frantic after her babies got stuck in the drain.

Fire crews went to the scene and pulled out the little ducklings one by one with the concerned mother hovering close by. The ducklings rushed to their mama once they were safe.

The fire crews also escorted the duck family to the nearest body of water.