A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Chief was rushed to a local hospital after the vehicle he was in was struck in the East Arlington area Tuesday night, according to JFRD.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. while the rescue chief responded to a call in the area. JFRD said the rescue chief's JFRD pick-up truck was T-boned by another vehicle on Kernan and Atlantic Boulevards.

The rescue chief's condition is unknown but he is expected to be OK.