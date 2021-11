Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. There are no reports of any injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire in the area of the Anheuser-Busch warehouse on the Northside.

When firefighters arrived at the warehouse, located just off N. Main Street, they saw fire showing, the JFRD said in a tweet.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control a short time later. There are no reports of any injuries.

JFRD requested the fire marshal to investigate the fire.