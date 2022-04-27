JFRD, Red Cross install free smoke detectors in Deercreek neighborhood

According to American Red Cross, the Sound The Alarm event saves over 1200 lives.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Lives are being saved in Jacksonville Wednesday.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and American Red Cross are teaming up and going door to door in a Deercreek neighborhood to install smoke detectors for free.

According to Red Cross, the Sound The Alarm event saves over 1200 lives. They say Southern Oaks Community Mobile Home Park was identified as not having many smoke detectors. Now that's changing.

Red Cross is installing 50,000 free smoke alarms nationwide.

"They're alive today because a volunteer, a fireman, Red Cross, whoever it was on our teams, went into their homes and installed a smoke alarm," said Christian Smith with American Red Cross. "That's why because that saves lives."

She says it's also important to have a family escape plan. If you need a smoke detector and live in Jacksonville, call 904-630-CITY (2489) and learn more here.