JFRD: Person trapped in vehicle after crash on Lem Turner Rd., Terrell Rd.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is trapped inside a vehicle after a crash on Jacksonville's Northside.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Terrell Road.

The fire department reports one person is trapped inside their vehicle.

JFRD did not say how many vehicles are involved in the crash and how many people are injured.

The fire department says drivers should avoid the area if possible.

First Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available.

