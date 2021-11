The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. at 3507 Headland Way.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person had to be taken to the hospital following an apparent truss fall at a construction site in the Beach Haven area, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. at 3507 Headland Way.

The person is in serious condition, the JFRD said.

An initial report says the person fell from a truss at the site. The incident remains under investigation.