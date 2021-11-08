JFRD: Man seriously injured in industrial incident on Jacksonville's Westside

JFRD says the industrial accident happened in the 100 block of Ellis Road North, sometime before noon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after an industrial accident on Jacksonville's' Westside, according to The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the industrial accident happened in the 100 block of Ellis Road North, sometime before noon Monday.

Crews say the company works with trusses and girders and a couple of them shifted, trapping a man.

Airbags and other tools were used to get the objects off the man long enough to pull him to safety.

This is a developing story.