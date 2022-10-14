JFRD: One in critical condition after being rescued from apartment fire near Arlington Expressway

JFRD said the apartment structure fire happened in the 7500 block of Arlington Expressway around 4 p.m.

One person was rescued from an apartment fire in the Arlington area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Rescue Department.

Per JFRD, one person was injured and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Red Cross services were called for one adult and four children.

JFRD says only one apartment was impacted by the fire.