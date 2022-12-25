JFRD: One dead after house fire on Jacksonville's Westside

JFRD reported heavy fire upon arrival and pulled one person from the home. That person later died, officials say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a house fire on the Westside Christmas morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says a call came in a little after 4 a.m. regarding a fire at a home in the 7200 block of Norka Drive.

JFRD reported heavy fire upon arrival. One person died as a result of the incident. They have not been identified.

JFRD declared the home a total loss.

Officials say a neighbor might have called in the fire.