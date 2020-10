JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene of a mobile home structure that has spread to multiple RVs on the Westside Saturday.

JFRD tweeted at 4:13 p.m. that crews were responding to the fire in the 7500 block of Blanding Boulevard. Just before 4:30 p.m., JFRD reported multiple RVs were on fire. As of 4:52 p.m., no homes have been affected by the fire, according to JFRD.