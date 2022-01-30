JFRD: Jacksonville home declared a 'total loss' after Sunday morning fire

No one was home when the fire started and no injuries were reported during the incident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating what started a fire at a home in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the fire happened around 3:45 a.m. at Notter Avenue and Long Branch Boulevard near the Brentwood area.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a two-story home engulfed with heavy flames.

No one was home when the fire started and no injuries were reported during the incident.

JFRD said crews had to be removed from the home because of the risk of a collapse and had to finish extinguishing the flames using a defensive attack.

Authorities deemed the home a complete loss and said the state fire marshal is handling the investigation.