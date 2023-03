One dog was rescued by JFRD and expected to be OK.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a suspicious fire on the Northside Wednesday night.

JFRD says the fire happened in the 1100 block of Duval Court East. Crews say no people were injured, but two dogs died.

The Red Cross was called to offer assistance to two adults and two children.