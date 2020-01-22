JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It looks like it's out of a video game. New technology to help firefighters see through thick smoke, saving lives.

You may have seen the Verizon Wireless commercials when you were watching the football playoff games on Sunday.

But is it too good to be true? And are our local firefighters currently using it?

Yes, it's smokey, but that doesn't mean that Jacksonville Fire and Rescue go into a situation blind. Captain Eric Prosswimmer of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said they currently use Thermal Imaging Cameras to cut through the smoke.

"What most people don't realize is that when we go into a fire, you can't see 6" in front of your face," Prosswimmer says. "The smoke is usually so thick and dense you can't see a thing. So we rely on feeling but if you take the thermal imaging camera with you, you can spot where the fire is, you can spot where certain things are in the room, it will make out detail, and most importantly, it can spot a victim."

JFRD has had this tech since the early 2-thousands and they like the fact that it's tried and true.

"It's something that we are able to use quickly to find victims in a fire," Prosswimmer said. "And at that time seconds can mean lives."

He remembers one such occasion during an apartment fire on Christmas in 2014.

A family of five was living at the Landon Imperial Apartments at 1913 Art Museum Drive. Jamiyah Smith, 6, died in the fire. Her mother, 26-year-old Ayana Ahota, the father, 27-year-old Ronnie Smith, 3-year-old Amani Smith and 11-year-old Asia Dewey were saved.

"If it wasn't for the thermal imaging cameras, possibly all 5 could have passed," Prosswimmer said.

During the Verizon commercial, the narrator says, "But Verizon 5G ultra-wideband is built to transmit data so fast it could power technology that lets them see through smoke. That's technology that saves lives."

Thermal Imaging Cameras already do that and Prosswimmer says they get better all the time.

"The Verizon technology, it's hard to tell because I don't think there's any details out on what it is," Prosswimmer said. "I love technology. It's great in our jobs, The problem is things have to be tried and tested hard by us. We're hard on stuff. We will use it to it's fullest capability. There's a lot of unknowns at this time."

5G is not available right now in Jacksonville for Verizon so we wouldn't have access to this tech yet.

Even in the commercial in the fine print it says; "future use of 5G. Not available today." And when the augmented green reality images come up, the caption says, "Screen images simulated."

First Coast News reached out to Verizon to get a better look at their technology. We have not yet heard back.

So for now, Thermal Imaging Cameras are giving firefighters a way to see through the smoke, without a cellular network.

"We know these will continue to work wherever we are and that's, they're tried and true for us," Prosswimmer said.