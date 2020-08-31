JFRD firefighters help with Hurricane Laura cleanup efforts in Louisiana, Texas

Three JFRD firefighters arrived in Louisiana Saturday night to help repair fellow firefighters' homes from the storm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — When leaders with the firefighters' union in Jacksonville asked members if they'd be willing to help clean up destruction from Hurricane Laura, three firefighters on the First Coast didn't hesitate to respond.

"We're on a roof north of Lake Charles and this firefighter's home, it had the roof blown off of it," Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter Robert Gainey said.

Robert Gainey and fellow Jacksonville firefighters Tracy Fagan and Robin Gainey are one of several International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) "Go-Teams" from around the country in Louisiana and Texas. The teams are helping repair other members of the Association's homes.

Safe travels to the relief team from @jaff122 ! Headed to Lake Charles, LA to help our brothers and sisters in need.@JFRDJAX pic.twitter.com/sezPD0ULrA — Randy Wyse (@rwyse) August 29, 2020

“Most of the firefighters are too busy or engaged in their work to check on their own properties," Robert Gainey said. "These are your fellow brother and sister firemen out here. They’re doing their job and having us out here to help them even a little bit can take their minds off of this problem and allow them to do their work, and that’s important. If it was us who got hit, they’d be coming to help us."

The JFRD firefighters arrived in Louisiana Saturday night. So far, they've helped out at seven homes. According to the IAFF, at least 74 members of the Association, primarily in Lake Charles have asked for disaster relief, like home repairs.

“The damage is pretty terrible. You’ve got pine trees snapped off about 20 feet off the ground, big oak trees down everywhere, branches everywhere, debris everywhere," Robert Gainey said. "Even where we’re sitting right now the fields behind us are full of tin roofs and sheds that have blown off their foundations. Most of the houses have at least shingles gone, trees in them, pieces of them gone, doors and windows blown out. It's pretty incredible out here."

Robert Gainey said several of the firefighters they're helping haven't been home since Hurricane Laura tore through their towns to see the damage at their own homes. He said despite the damage, it hasn't dampened their outlook.

"They're upbeat and kind. It's really remarkable how positive they'be been since we've been down here. It's really a pleasure to help them," Robert Gainey said.

The JFRD firefighters are staying in Crowley, Louisiana near Lafayette about an hour outside of Lake Charles. Robert Gainey said it's the closest town that has power and utilities right now.

"It has been nothing but positive that we've seen. Everybody is putting in all of the work. They're moving forward. Nobody has given up. It'll be cleaned up sooner than you think," he said.

"I'm going to remember this for the rest of my life. I'm going to remember it very fondly," Robert Gainey said.