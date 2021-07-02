JFRD crews returning home after assisting with rescue efforts in Surfside building collapse

About 80 JFRD members spent the past week helping with rescue and recovery efforts following last week's condo collapse in Surfside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are heading back from South Florida Friday night.

The volunteers left Jacksonville last Sunday to help with the rescue efforts. The day before responders left, a mobile command center from JFRD went down to Miami with a crew of volunteers to operate it.

JFRD said the mobile command center is a 53-foot semi that helped run all operations. Along with the command center, volunteers from JFRD helped with the search efforts at the site.

Crews left Miami around 1 p.m. Friday and are expected to arrive in Jacksonville between 8 and 9 p.m.

Community members have shown interest in welcoming crews home and JFRD said the best way residents can show their support is by gathering on Alden Road between St. John’s Bluff and Firefighter Memorial Drive.