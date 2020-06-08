x
JFRD crews fighting apartment fire in Arlington area

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said crews were sent to the 5600 block of Holly Bell Road, for an apartment structure fire with smoke showing.
Abstract photos of a fire truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is fighting an Arlington-area apartment fire.

JFRD said crews were sent to the 5600 block of Holly Bell Drive, for an apartment structure fire. According to Google Maps, the complex in the area is the Miramar Apartments.

The first engine crew said there is smoke showing from the fire, and more crews are on the way, according to a JFRD post on Twitter.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

