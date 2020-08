Crews responded to the 800 block of 2nd Street South Friday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews were on the scene of a broken gas line in Jacksonville Beach Friday afternoon.

JFRD crews responded to the 800 block of 2nd Street South just before 1 p.m., according to a post to the department's Twitter page.

A Hazmat team was called to the scene. JFRD urged people in the area to be careful and expect delays.