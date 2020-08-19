JFRD: Child, adult injured after call of stabbing in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference about this stabbing at 4 p.m. Watch below:
A child and an adult were injured following reports of a stabbing in Arlington Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD said crews got a call about a stabbing around noon in the 1800 block of New Haven Road.
The department said there was a child victim with critical injuries and an adult victim with serious injuries. JFRD couldn't confirm how the two were injured, or if they were victims of the stabbing.
