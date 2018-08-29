The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released a statement Wednesday saying Chicago Pizza at the Jacksonville Landing was not permitted to hold the video game tournament that turned deadly Sunday.

The last approved building layout for Chicago Pizza was submitted back in 2009, says JFRD. Since then, JFRD says the restaurant altered the layout plan without approval by creating the un-permitted game area, GLHF Game Bar.

"If Chicago Pizza would not have altered the layout plan by creating an un-permitted game room area, the video game tournament would not have occurred, and thus, this incident would not have occurred at the Jacksonville Landing," said JFRD in their statement. "This area was neither authorized nor a part of their submitted and approved building layout plan."

