JFRD captain accused in hit-and-run crash, violation of stalking injunction pleads no contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A captain with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pleaded no contest Tuesday to charges of leaving the scene of a car crash and violating a stalking injunction.

Police arrested Capt. Christopher Lewis in February after he crashed his car into a shed in the Girvin area, causing between $30,000-$50,000 worth of damage, then leaving the scene.

Lewis was arrested in February in an unrelated case after police say he violated the terms of a stalking injunction. That protective order was imposed by a judge, according to court records, after Lewis’ ex girlfriend said he threatened to harm her and himself while drunk.

Under the terms of his plea, Lewis must undergo a psychological evaluation as well as a drug and alcohol assessment and comply with any recommended treatment. He must also comply with the terms of the original injunction, which prohibits all contact with his ex. Because she also works at JFRD, Lewis has been placed on administrative duty since February.

He is due back in court on the stalking injunction itself in October.