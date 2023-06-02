JFRD bringing awareness to the importance of mental health support for firefighters

JFRD says members are on the mission to help nearby counties create their own support groups.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In 2019, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department revamped its peer support group to include K9s.

“What we are finding out is that first responders firefighters need a place to be able to go talk to their peers, people that understand what they are going through," said Chief Keith Powers with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Last month, two Marion County firefighters committed suicide and Powers sent JFRD's support group to help them during these trying times.

Josh Covelli who is a part of that group tells First Coast News that mental health care is an important asset to any fire station.

“We’re just going around and talking to the guys and making sure everybody is good and that their cup is not overflowing and that they can handle it and deal with it and give them the right help that they need," said Covelli.

Powers says they are now on the mission to help nearby counties create their own support group.

A lot of times they just need somewhere to vent, to talk with somebody who knows what they are going through. They need that ability to talk about it and that is where a lot of the help comes from," said Powers.