JFRD: Blount Island ship fire is 'officially out'

After burning for a week, the fire which happened at JAXPORT is officially out, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said Friday that the Blount Island ship fire is officially out and their services were no longer needed, according to a tweet by the department. The fire, which happened at JAXPORT had been burning for about eight days.

While fighting the fire on June 4, an explosion on the ship caused eight JFRD to be injured. The fire initially happened around 4 p.m.when a vehicle-carrying vessel from Norway was leaving JAXPORT with used vehicles when it caught on fire for unknown reasons.

The fire caused roughly 150 JFRD firefighters to respond. Of the eight injured in the explosion, the last firefighter was released from the hospital Thursday. A ninth firefighter also received treatment from heat exhaustion obtained while fighting the fire.

A fund was set up for the public to help those firefighters injured during the explosion.

"Injuries sustained during this call caused burns, hospital stays, and injuries that we are still managing," according to the "The Jacksonville Firefighter Family Support Fund" page.

JFRD said two of its firefighters were transported to Shand's hospital's burn unit in Gainesville where they underwent surgery and skin grafts as a result of their injuries.