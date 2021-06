The crash happened on Dunn Ave and I-95 around 7:20 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people were transported to the hospital after a crash on Dunn Avenue and I-95 Friday evening.

Authorities said four patients were transported to a local hospital from the scene, some with serious injuries.

No other details have been released at this time

Crews are responding to a traffic accident at Dunn Ave and I-95…S37 is advising this is an MCI level 1…avoid the area and expect delays. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 11, 2021