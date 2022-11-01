JFRD: 3 critically injured after firefighters pull victims from Northside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were injured in a house fire Tuesday night on Jacksonville's Northside.
According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the fire happened in the 1500 block of 21st Street West at around 9:53 p.m.
Firefighters rescued three people who were inside the home at the time of the fire, JFRD said. First responders took the three victims, described as two "very young" children and an elderly female, to the hospital. All three victims have critical injuries.
The fire was under control by 10:07 p.m.
The department has requested the state fire marshal to investigate the fire.