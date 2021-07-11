JFRD: 3 injured in early morning fire in Monclair area

The fire happened in the 3700 block of Cathedral Oaks Place at around 3:50 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — At least three people are injured after a residential fire early Sunday morning in the Monclair area.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 3700 block of Cathedral Oaks Place sometime before 3:50 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the building. However, not long after entering the home, command pulled the firefighters out due to safety concerns, JFRD said.

First responders took three people to the hospital as a result of the fire, according to the JFRD. The extent of their injuries or their conditions is not known. It is also unclear if the people injured were residents at the home or firefighters.

By 6:30 a.m., firefighters had gotten the fire under control.

Crews are responding to the 3700 block of Cathedral Oaks P l to a residential structure fire…E51 is on scene advising heavy smoke showing. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 11, 2021

Command has pulled all the crews from the interior of this house for their safety — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 11, 2021