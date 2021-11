JFRD said the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in the Brentwood neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of 42nd Street around 5:30 p.m.

The fire is under control now and investigators have been requested to respond to the scene.