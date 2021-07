Crews also rescued a dog from the fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person has been transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Southeast Jacksonville Sunday night.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at a home in the 5900 block of Carrevero Drive.

One person was injured during the fire and has been transported to a local hospital. Crews also rescued a dog from the fire.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

