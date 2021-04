JFRD said the fire happened in the 1600 block of 28th street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been transported to the hospital after a house fire in the Urban Core neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the fire happened in the 1600 block of 28th street.

The fire is now under control and the red cross has been requested for three individuals, authorities said.

