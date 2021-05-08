JFRD: 1 dead in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Southeast Jacksonville

The crash happened on Bowden Road at Eman Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews are responding to a fatal pedestrian crash on Bowden Road in Southeast Jacksonville Thursday evening.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the pedestrian versus vehicle crash happened on Bowden Road at Eman Drive.

Crews on the scene are reporting that one person has died.

No other information has been released at this time. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling near the area.

First Coast News has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this story as we learn more information.