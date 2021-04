The accident happened in the 4200 block of Redwood Avenue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person has been transported to the hospital with critical injuries after a mechanical accident in the Lakewood area Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said the accident happened in the 4200 block of Redwood Avenue.

Authorities reported that the victim was trapped but has since been rescued and transported to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

