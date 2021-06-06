JSO: Elderly man dead after house fire in Arlington

Authorities said the fire started because the man was using his oxygen mask while smoking.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly man is dead after a house fire in Arlington Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The fire happened in the 1500 block of Domas Drive around 5 p.m.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said they found a man in his 60s collapsed on the floor inside the home in cardiac arrest. The man was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators noted that there have been multiple calls for service by JFRD and JSO at this home.

Authorities said the fire started because the man was using his oxygen mask while smoking.

Now, investigators are warning people to never use oxygen while smoking at the same time.

“Obviously, it’s very dangerous, and that’s why they use caution, and that’s why it’s posted on the actual bottles itself. You’re not supposed to be using the two together at any point," JSO Sergeant Steve Rudlaff said.

“I think our crews were faced with a lot. Our initial crews were faced with a lot. I think they did a phenomenal job in handling what they needed to handle with minimal manpower at that time," JFRD Captain Eric Proswimmer said.

Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of Domas Dr…E65 is on scene advising smoke showing. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) June 6, 2021