'Jersey Boys' performance in Jacksonville postponed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The performance of the Broadway hit musical 'Jersey Boys' Tuesday night in Jacksonville has been postponed.

The performance, hosted by the FSCJ Artist Series, was set to be at 7:30 p.m. at the Times-Union Center.

The Tony-winning musical tells the story of the 60's pop group The Four Seasons and features several of the group's hit numbers like 'Sherry,' 'Big Girls Don't Cry,' and 'Working My Way Back to You,' as well as the beloved Frankie Valli classic 'Cant Take My Eyes Off You."

In 2006, the musical won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show was later adapted into a movie directed by Clint Eastwood.

A new date for the performance has not been announced.