Jerry Holland announces run for Supervisor of Elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Property Appraiser Jerry Holland announced his intention to run for Supervisor of Elections.

Holland previously served as Supervisor of Elections before becoming the Property Appraiser. He said his experience is his most valuable asset in the election.

According to Holland, he oversaw more than 36 local and county elections.

"I have a passion for elections and with your support we can make sure our elections in Duval County are second to none," Holland said in a statement announcing his run. "I know many of you wanted me to run for Mayor, but my family wants me to go where God is leading me."

Holland's focus is going to be on election security, according to Holland.

"During the 10 years I served as Supervisor of Elections, it was our mission to provide fair, accurate and accessible elections with transparency and integrity to every legal voter," he said.