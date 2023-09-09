Jerrald Gallion's life celebrated at his funeral

Gallion was one of three victims killed during a racist mass shooting at a Dollar General last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The funeral for Jerrald Gallion was held at his home church Saturday on Jacksonville’s Northside. Gallion was one of three victims killed during a racist mass shooting at a dollar general last month.

Funerals for the other two victims, AJ Laguerre and Angela Carr have already taken place.

Inside the church Gallion’s family members, his best friends, even his former employer spoke on his character and said this young’s man life was taken too soon.

“That’s my friend, that’s my boy, I love him to death, it hurts," Gallion’s life-long friend said.

Family arrived wearing royal blue, forming a sea of support as they made their way into the church.

Jerrald Gallion's face decorated the programs handed out at the door and pictures from his life graced the covered of shirts and blankets.

Respecting the family’s wishes, media remained out the church.

“Jerrald didn’t deserve this, none of those victims deserved to go through this," Gallion’s aunt, said.

Gallion's young daughter sat in the front row for the funeral. The pastor pledged to start a fund for her future college career.

Church members criticized the racist man who carried out the attack that brought on Gallion’s untimely death, but preached love instead of hate as the families move forward in healing.

“This tragedy has really shaken our community and I think it's time that we don’t just talk about it, but we develop resources that these communities need, that they deserve, and that it’s not a band aid approach," Ju’Coby Pittman, City Council District 8, said.