Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams teams up with Dolly Parton for limited-run 'Strawberry Pretzel Pie'

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has announced a specially made flavor in honor of Dolly Parton: Strawberry Pretzel Pie.
"Dolly Parton is the person we all want to be when we grow up: An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together," Jeni's wrote.
The limited-time flavor is described as "layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce."
Strawberry Pretzel Pie will benefit Parton's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age 5.
The flavor will be available in shops and online beginning on April 8.
Jeni's said they have made about 10,000 pints which they expect to sell fast.
There will be a two pint per purchase limit with orders online and in stores.
For more information, click here.