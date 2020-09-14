JEA: Worker was injured by arc flash in St. Johns County, not shocked

JEA says the worker is expected to be released from the hospital soon and to make a full recovery.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A JEA worker was injured by an arc flash while responding to an outage in St. Johns County, not from being shocked, according to the utility company.

Sunday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the worker was shocked while on the job, resulting in him being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday, JEA says the worker is expected to be released from the hospital shortly and to make a full recovery, however the company says the employee was not shocked.

"The employee was injured while replacing an insulator on Racetrack Road," a JEA spokesperson told First Coast News. "After he replaced a C-Phase insulator on the 294 Circuit, he slid a piece of rubber back to secure the wire to the insulator, and an arc-flash occurred."

The spokesperson said JEA is investigating the root cause of the incident in order to prevent a similar incident from happening in the future.