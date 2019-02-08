JEA water and sewer union workers said Friday they feel like their contract negotiations with JEA have been rushed, as the city-owned electric and utility company looks to possibly sell.

Liuna Local 630 represents those water and sewer workers, and helped them negotiate contracts with JEA Friday. According to Ronnie Burris, a business manager for Liuna Local, they weren’t supposed to meet with JEA to talk about contracts until later this month.

He said he got a call from Melissa Dykes, the Chief Operating Officer for JEA, Wednesday asking if they could meet sooner. Burris said it feels like a “hurry up and get this done process” because of JEA possibly privatizing.

“Some of my members now... I’ve known them since they were children," he said. "Their dads worked here. I know their dads, so it’s personal to me. It’s not just about a business."

“It’s about making sure they’re taken care of and making sure they’re treated right," he added. "So many times what happens is that all of these promises are made and then when it’s sold or whatever happens it goes completely different and the employee walks out with nothing."

Contract talks lasted all day Friday, and Burris said they could continue longer because they were negotiating every detail of the contracts, he said.

Tow of the five unions met with JEA Friday. The others will meet next week.